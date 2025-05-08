Family Management Corp Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

CAT stock opened at $320.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

