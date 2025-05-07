EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $828.40 million, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.45.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $29,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,586,676.25. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $251,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,752.50. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,231 over the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,311,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,618,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,621,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in EverQuote by 2,301.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 441,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EverQuote by 3,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 373,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.