FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

NYSE FVR opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. Research analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Randall Starr bought 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $49,571.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,571.44. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,597,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $15,410,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $13,525,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

