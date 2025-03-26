Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 26th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Cellebrite DI are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the cryptocurrency or blockchain industries. These companies may operate crypto exchanges, develop blockchain technology, or engage in crypto mining, linking their performance to the volatility and trends of the digital currency market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. 17,652,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,298,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 1,672,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,597. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 409,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

