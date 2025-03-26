CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.74

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 28.9% increase from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance

CHIB traded up GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 97.83 ($1.27). 48,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,284. CT UK High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.59. The company has a market cap of £29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.25 and a beta of 0.75.

CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile

CT UK High Income Trust PLC aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the opportunity for Trust growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities and equity-related securities of companies across the market capitalisation spectrum.

The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

