CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.74

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 28.9% increase from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
CHIB traded up GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 97.83 ($1.27). 48,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,284. CT UK High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.59. The company has a market cap of £29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.25 and a beta of 0.75.
CT UK High Income Trust Company Profile
The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.
