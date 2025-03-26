Brett (BRETT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.57 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Brett has a market capitalization of $390.01 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Brett has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,553.57 or 0.99885595 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,275.94 or 0.99565203 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.03796232 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $19,690,761.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

