Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLW. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in Corning by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Corning by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.