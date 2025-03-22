HC Wainwright Reiterates Sell Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

HC Wainwright restated their sell rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRPT. Scotiabank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.41.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average is $118.11. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.