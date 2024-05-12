Geodrill (GEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.93 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:GEO opened at C$2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$97.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.90. Geodrill has a 52 week low of C$1.52 and a 52 week high of C$3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Report on Geodrill

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.