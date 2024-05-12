Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MESO

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $840.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.