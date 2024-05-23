Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Carter’s has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

