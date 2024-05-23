Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) CFO Sells $11,769.58 in Stock

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLTGet Free Report) CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 2,789 shares of Owlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $11,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $361,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Owlet Price Performance

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Owlet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Owlet



Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

