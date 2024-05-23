First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Buys $12,685.40 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $12,685.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,223 shares in the company, valued at $158,149.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First National Stock Performance

Shares of First National stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First National by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 202,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First National by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FXNC

First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.