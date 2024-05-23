Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $653,000 Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 364.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $5,636,863. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

