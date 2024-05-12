Emera (EMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Emera Stock Performance

TSE EMA opened at C$48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.19.

Emera Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

