Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $683,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,157,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

