Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Up 4.7%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.89 and last traded at $172.85. 94,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 322,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.57. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,375,450. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 121.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

