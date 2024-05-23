Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $53.28. 625,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,456,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levangie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $60,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,415.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levangie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,396. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,719,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3,314.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,819,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

