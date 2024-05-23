Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $126.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

