Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 158,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,154,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,282 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

