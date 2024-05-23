L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

LHX opened at $225.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

