Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WAB opened at $169.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $609,962.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $374,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,363 shares of company stock worth $14,563,612. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.