Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $843,000.

Stock Down 0.4 %

SDY opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49.

Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

