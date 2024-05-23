Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $48.25

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.25, but opened at $46.55. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 13,394,043 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

