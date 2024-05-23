Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 72,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,631,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $171.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.