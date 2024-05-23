Richard Francis Kenny Buys 300 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Francis Kenny bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $10,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,807 shares in the company, valued at $346,971.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

PLBC opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $210.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.14). Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

