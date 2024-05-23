SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.65. SFL has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

