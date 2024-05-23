PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

PROG has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PROG to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

PROG Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PROG stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that PROG will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

