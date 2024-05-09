Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.
Radware stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 75,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,574. Radware has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $877.28 million, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
