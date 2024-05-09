Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 37,720 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,720 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

