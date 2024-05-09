Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Insider Purchases A$367,325.00 in Stock

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) insider Carole Molyneux bought 25,000 shares of Nick Scali stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.69 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$367,325.00 ($243,261.59).
Carole Molyneux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Carole Molyneux sold 25,000 shares of Nick Scali stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.26 ($10.11), for a total transaction of A$381,500.00 ($252,649.01).
Nick Scali Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Nick Scali Cuts Dividend
Nick Scali Company Profile
Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.
