NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

NFI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI opened at C$13.35 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.35 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. In other NFI Group news, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$78,798.72. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

See Also

