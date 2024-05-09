Comparing Metallus (MTUS) and Its Rivals

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Metallus to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Metallus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A Metallus Competitors 354 1419 1583 59 2.39

Profitability

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Metallus’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metallus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Metallus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.09% 12.54% 7.79% Metallus Competitors 6.24% 12.03% 6.48%

Volatility & Risk

Metallus has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus’ rivals have a beta of 1.55, suggesting that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metallus and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion $69.40 million 13.94 Metallus Competitors $3,043.81 billion $1.29 billion 18.63

Metallus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Metallus rivals beat Metallus on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

