StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.14.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.26 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $120,352,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 2,780,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 2,744,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after buying an additional 2,268,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

