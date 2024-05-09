Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

