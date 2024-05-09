Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

