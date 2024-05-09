M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MHO
M/I Homes Stock Performance
NYSE MHO opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
