Jeanette Sellers Sells 2,153 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 431 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $13,201.53.

On Monday, April 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 248 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $8,533.68.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of nCino by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in nCino by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

