TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Herbert K. Parker Buys 6,100 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $161,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,443.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TriMas Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.45 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriMas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TriMas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.