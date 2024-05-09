H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.4 %

HRB traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.21. 1,131,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,056. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.