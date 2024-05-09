Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $25.49

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.49, but opened at $26.96. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 1,094,407 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

