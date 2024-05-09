Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down to $39.03

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.03, but opened at $29.92. Roblox shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 19,401,430 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Trading Down 20.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,374 shares of company stock worth $29,639,338 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Roblox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.