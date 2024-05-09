Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.95.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. Celsius has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,043,363 shares of company stock worth $131,361,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,755,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

