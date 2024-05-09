Barclays Increases Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $20.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 6,894,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,748,429. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

