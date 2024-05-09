AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.5 million-$27.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.3 million.

AXT Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 97,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,480. The company has a market capitalization of $165.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Report on AXTI

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.