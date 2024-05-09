AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.83 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $322.22 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.79. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

