Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Price Performance
FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
