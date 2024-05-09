Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

CLMT stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

