418 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Netflix by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $609.47 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.51 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $262.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $602.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $84,762,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

