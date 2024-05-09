1,040 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $288.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.84. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.